Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Franklin Electric has raised its dividend by 49.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 30 consecutive years. Franklin Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 19.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Franklin Electric to earn $3.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ FELE opened at $87.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.73 and its 200-day moving average is $86.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 0.97. Franklin Electric has a twelve month low of $68.66 and a twelve month high of $96.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.68 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 872 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total value of $77,311.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $270,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,654 shares of company stock worth $1,446,505. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FELE. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,720,000 after buying an additional 101,548 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 13,994 shares during the period. 77.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

