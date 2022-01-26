Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

Shares of Freehold Royalties stock opened at C$12.41 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.67. The firm has a market cap of C$1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.44. Freehold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$5.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a C$17.00 target price on Freehold Royalties and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$16.50 target price on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research report on Friday, January 7th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.05.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

