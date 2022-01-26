FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Coverage Initiated at Clarkson Capital

Clarkson Capital assumed coverage on shares of FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FREY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on FREYR Battery in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on FREYR Battery in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on FREYR Battery in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FREYR Battery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

FREY traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.22. 20,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,963,045. FREYR Battery has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $14.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of -0.10.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.33). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FREYR Battery will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the third quarter worth about $96,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in FREYR Battery in the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in FREYR Battery in the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. 44.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FREYR Battery

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

