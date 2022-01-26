Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.69.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ULCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

NASDAQ:ULCC traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.15. 1,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Frontier Group has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $22.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.13.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.94 million. Research analysts expect that Frontier Group will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Frontier Group news, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $33,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry Biffle sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $1,047,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,000 shares of company stock worth $1,287,040 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Frontier Group during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the third quarter valued at $192,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the second quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

