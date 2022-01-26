FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Sold by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. lowered its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,501 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSK. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 141.8% during the second quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 11,851,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,922,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949,129 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 125.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,904,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,531 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1,927.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,376,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,036 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,629,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 127.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,726,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,051,000 after purchasing an additional 968,566 shares in the last quarter. 31.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard I. Goldstein acquired 1,500 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.35 per share, for a total transaction of $32,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Todd C. Builione acquired 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 6,950 shares of company stock worth $148,250. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

FSK opened at $21.68 on Wednesday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.52 and a 52 week high of $23.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.72 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 167.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 26.19%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

