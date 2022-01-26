FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Stock Rating Lowered by Roth Capital

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) was downgraded by research analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $15.00. Roth Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price target on FTC Solar from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America downgraded FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on FTC Solar from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays upgraded FTC Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on FTC Solar in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCI opened at $3.99 on Monday. FTC Solar has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $15.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.60.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $52.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.83 million. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 63.08% and a negative net margin of 45.04%. Equities research analysts forecast that FTC Solar will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sean Hunkler bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $151,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Nagendra Cherukupalli sold 74,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total value of $486,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in FTC Solar during the second quarter valued at about $47,381,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in FTC Solar during the second quarter valued at about $46,938,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in FTC Solar during the second quarter valued at about $29,007,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FTC Solar during the second quarter valued at about $22,317,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in FTC Solar during the second quarter valued at about $15,047,000. 22.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

