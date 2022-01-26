FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

FCEL has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. FuelCell Energy has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $29.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.90. The company has a current ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 9.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 4.60.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 29th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 145.23%. The company had revenue of $13.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other FuelCell Energy news, CFO Michael S. Bishop sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $55,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the third quarter worth about $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 21.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

