FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Addus HomeCare Co. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) – Oppenheimer cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.05 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.08.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $216.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.11 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $77.77 on Monday. Addus HomeCare has a fifty-two week low of $73.06 and a fifty-two week high of $129.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.13.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 248,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,716,000 after purchasing an additional 18,753 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,579,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 4,453 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $460,840.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,912 shares of company stock valued at $505,066 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

