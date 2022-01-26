FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the company will earn ($3.19) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.79). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Chinook Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.94) EPS.

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.12. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.56% and a negative net margin of 13,190.38%.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KDNY. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock opened at $12.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.37. Chinook Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $19.85. The firm has a market cap of $560.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of -0.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vii, L sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $9,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $67,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,645,000 shares of company stock worth $26,252,981 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.