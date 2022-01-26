FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) – Analysts at William Blair upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 20th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $2.61 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.60. William Blair also issued estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 219.10% and a net margin of 3.62%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BLMN. Barclays lowered their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $20.63 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 2.07. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12-month low of $17.29 and a 12-month high of $32.81.

In related news, COO Gregg Scarlett acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $192,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 421.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,044.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.