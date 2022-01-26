FY2021 Earnings Forecast for DT Midstream, Inc. Issued By US Capital Advisors (NYSE:DTM)

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of DT Midstream in a report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the company will earn $3.34 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.33. US Capital Advisors has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for DT Midstream’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.03 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DTM. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.63.

Shares of NYSE DTM opened at $49.40 on Wednesday. DT Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $38.21 and a fifty-two week high of $52.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

