FY2021 EPS Estimates for Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) Cut by B. Riley

Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) – B. Riley cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eneti in a report issued on Monday, January 24th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.33 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.50. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.
Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.47). Eneti had a positive return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 226.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.15) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:NETI opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.20. Eneti has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74. The company has a quick ratio of 18.43, a current ratio of 18.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.79.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eneti by 22.6% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Eneti by 2.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 80,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Eneti by 12.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Eneti by 20.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eneti by 34.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Eneti’s payout ratio is -0.11%.
Eneti Company Profile
Eneti, Inc engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes.
