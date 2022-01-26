FY2021 EPS Estimates for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Lowered by Piper Sandler

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) – Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Kraft Heinz in a report issued on Sunday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.74 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.76.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KHC. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Guggenheim downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $36.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.67. Kraft Heinz has a 12-month low of $32.73 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

In related news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,823,623.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $675,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,744,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,740 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,459,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,829,000 after acquiring an additional 764,567 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,674,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,107,000 after acquiring an additional 953,994 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,269,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,535,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,013,000 after acquiring an additional 101,741 shares in the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

