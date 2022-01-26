FY2022 EPS Estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report released on Sunday, January 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.10) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.00). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.00) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ALDX. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ ALDX opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.72. The stock has a market cap of $203.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.52. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 20.66 and a current ratio of 20.66.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALDX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 901,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 29.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 33.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares during the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

