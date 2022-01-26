FY2022 EPS Estimates for OBIC Co.,Ltd. Reduced by Analyst (OTCMKTS:OBIIF)

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of OBIC Co.,Ltd. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.14 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OBIC Co.,Ltd.’s FY2023 earnings at $4.61 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OBIC Co.,Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of OBIC Co.,Ltd. stock opened at $184.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $187.09 and a 200 day moving average of $196.95. OBIC Co.,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $182.25 and a 52 week high of $191.50.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

OBIC Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of solution system services. It operates through the following segments: System Integration, System Support, and Office Automation. The System Integration segment develops software packages based on customer needs. The System Support segment provides hardware maintenance and system operation support services.

