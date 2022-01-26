FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) Issued By Capital One Financial

Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Exterran in a report issued on Monday, January 24th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.81).

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EXTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exterran in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

NYSE:EXTN opened at $4.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.72. Exterran has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $5.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.00.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.35. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 37.92% and a negative net margin of 19.28%. The firm had revenue of $161.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXTN. Maven Securities LTD boosted its position in shares of Exterran by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 225,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exterran by 14.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 94,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 12,147 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exterran by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 133,809 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 13,403 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Exterran in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exterran by 24.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,682 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 19,443 shares during the period. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corp. engages in the provision of oil, gas, water and power markets solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services and Product Sales. The Contract Operations segment offers compression, processing and treating services by operating natural gas compression equipment, crude oil and natural gas production, and process equipment.

