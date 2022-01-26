FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Schrödinger, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Schrödinger in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst D. Kim now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.30. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Schrödinger’s FY2025 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Schrödinger in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Schrödinger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.57.

NASDAQ SDGR opened at $27.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.16. Schrödinger has a twelve month low of $25.15 and a twelve month high of $117.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $29.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.10 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 64.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,616,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,058,000 after purchasing an additional 585,923 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,963,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,025,000 after buying an additional 93,733 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 1.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,362,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,196,000 after buying an additional 32,037 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 1.5% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,222,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,859,000 after buying an additional 18,023 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 94.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,173,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,736,000 after buying an additional 570,895 shares during the period. 58.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total value of $566,004.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

