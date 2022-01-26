FY2026 Earnings Forecast for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) Issued By Wedbush

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) – Wedbush issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Regulus Therapeutics in a report issued on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the year.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regulus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

RGLS stock opened at $0.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.55. The stock has a market cap of $17.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.97. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $2.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,731,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,553 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 2,607,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 231,117 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 670,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 81,551 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 564,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 64,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors own 43.14% of the company’s stock.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

