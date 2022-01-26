G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $17.41

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.41 and last traded at $18.61, with a volume of 4129 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.65.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.94. The company has a market cap of $910 million, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.60.
G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $32.86 million for the quarter.
About G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC)
G. Willi Food International Ltd. engages in the provision of kosher food products. It engages in the development, import, export, marketing, and distribution of a variety of food products to supermarkets and retail chains worldwide, through its subsidiaries. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.
