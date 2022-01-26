G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $17.41

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.41 and last traded at $18.61, with a volume of 4129 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.65.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.94. The company has a market cap of $910 million, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.60.

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $32.86 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in G. Willi-Food International stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 112,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned about 0.23% of G. Willi-Food International as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G. Willi Food International Ltd. engages in the provision of kosher food products. It engages in the development, import, export, marketing, and distribution of a variety of food products to supermarkets and retail chains worldwide, through its subsidiaries. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

