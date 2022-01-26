GATX (NYSE:GATX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.67 EPS

GATX (NYSE:GATX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.67, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.73 million. GATX had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.

NYSE:GATX opened at $102.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. GATX has a 12-month low of $84.50 and a 12-month high of $107.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.94%.

GATX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised GATX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GATX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.99.

About GATX

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

