Gems (GEM) Trading 45.6% Lower This Week

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 26th. Gems has a total market capitalization of $171,948.85 and approximately $17,422.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gems coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Gems has traded 45.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00040740 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005956 BTC.

Gems Profile

Gems (GEM) is a coin. It launched on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org . The official website for Gems is gems.org . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Gems Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gems should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

