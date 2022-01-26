Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Companys unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations. Genasys critical communication systems are in service around the world in diverse applications, including public safety, national emergency warning systems, mass notification, defense, law enforcement, critical infrastructure protection and many more. “

Separately, Stephens began coverage on shares of Genasys in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ GNSS opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.34 million, a P/E ratio of 180.09 and a beta of 0.48. Genasys has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $8.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average of $4.83.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Genasys had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genasys will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard Danforth bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNSS. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genasys in the 2nd quarter valued at $834,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Genasys by 1.1% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 186,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Genasys by 22.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 277,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 51,478 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genasys by 2.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genasys during the second quarter worth about $82,000. 44.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genasys Company Profile

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

