General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.00-12.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $39.2-39.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $40.36 billion.General Dynamics also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.45 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group upgraded General Dynamics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $216.92.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

GD stock traded up $3.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.48. 24,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $58.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. General Dynamics has a 52-week low of $146.53 and a 52-week high of $214.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $204.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.71.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.86%.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in General Dynamics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 41,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.