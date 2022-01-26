General Electric (NYSE:GE) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

General Electric (NYSE:GE) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.80-3.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $124.13.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $91.11 on Wednesday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $85.12 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.58.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -61.54%.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in General Electric stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,238,808 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.76% of General Electric worth $556,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

