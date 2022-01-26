General Electric (NYSE:GE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

General Electric (NYSE:GE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS.

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.58. The stock had a trading volume of 338,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,003,822. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $98.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.77, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02. General Electric has a twelve month low of $85.12 and a twelve month high of $116.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -61.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on General Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on General Electric from $125.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.88.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in General Electric stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,238,808 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.76% of General Electric worth $556,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

