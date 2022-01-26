General Electric (NYSE:GE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

General Electric (NYSE:GE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $91.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $100.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.26 and its 200-day moving average is $101.58. General Electric has a 52-week low of $85.12 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

GE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on General Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.13.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in General Electric stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,238,808 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.76% of General Electric worth $556,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

