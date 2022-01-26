Generation Mining (TSE:GENM) Shares Up 2.3%

Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM)’s share price shot up 2.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.89. 286,259 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 271,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.87.

The company has a market cap of C$133.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.82.

About Generation Mining (TSE:GENM)

Generation Mining Limited, a mineral exploration and development stage company, focuses on base and precious metal deposits in Canada. The company explores for zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, copper, gold, diamond, tungsten, platinum, and palladium deposits. It primarily holds 80.7% interest in the Marathon Palladium and Copper project covering an area of 22,000 hectares located in north-western Ontario.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.