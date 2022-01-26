Genesis Energy, L.P. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:GEL)

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

Genesis Energy has decreased its dividend by 71.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Genesis Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 150.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Genesis Energy to earn ($0.14) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -428.6%.

Shares of NYSE GEL opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.25. Genesis Energy has a 52-week low of $5.73 and a 52-week high of $13.48.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $518.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.75 million. Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 22.46% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genesis Energy will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

GEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Genesis Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Genesis Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Capital One Financial cut Genesis Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays cut Genesis Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Genesis Energy in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Genesis Energy stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.09% of Genesis Energy worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

