Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.90

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.90 and last traded at $5.90, with a volume of 8320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GENI shares. Citigroup raised Genius Sports to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Genius Sports from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Genius Sports from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Genius Sports from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.30.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.62.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $69.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.82 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GENI. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,387,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,835,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,833,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,134,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,655,000. 43.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

