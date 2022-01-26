Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,941,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,863 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $674,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $488,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $1,097,255.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on CBRE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

CBRE stock opened at $95.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.60 and a 12 month high of $111.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.20. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

