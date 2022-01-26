Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,322,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,035 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.33% of Marriott International worth $638,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. 59.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $157.03 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.50 and a 1 year high of $171.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.48. The company has a market capitalization of $51.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.58 and a beta of 1.76.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $1,777,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $83,961.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,594 shares of company stock valued at $3,854,287 in the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.75.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.