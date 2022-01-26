Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,959,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,363 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $621,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 207.9% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. 66.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $61.90 on Wednesday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $64.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.27. The company has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 9,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $519,681.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $387,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,431,405 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AFL. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Aflac in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.69.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Article: News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.