Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,195,872 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,925 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $793,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,472,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Align Technology by 32.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at about $460,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Align Technology by 13.5% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,506 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $467.99 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $432.09 and a 1 year high of $737.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a PE ratio of 50.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $606.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $647.92.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALGN shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Align Technology from $750.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $717.69.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

