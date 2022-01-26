Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,750,358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 99,758 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.76% of Aptiv worth $705,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 102.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the third quarter valued at $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 84.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in Aptiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APTV. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Aptiv from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Aptiv from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.07.

Shares of APTV opened at $135.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.11. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $127.21 and a one year high of $180.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.39, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.86.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total value of $167,011.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total value of $938,513.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,552 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

