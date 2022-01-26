Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 100,618 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,868,541 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,618 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.76% of Fortinet worth $835,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,529,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,746,216,000 after buying an additional 1,889,386 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 198.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,263,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,916,000 after buying an additional 839,674 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 1,474.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 629,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,160,000 after buying an additional 589,618 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,187,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,894,000 after buying an additional 585,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.20, for a total value of $716,846.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total value of $526,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,865 shares of company stock worth $6,175,007 in the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $341.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.68.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $272.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $325.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.30. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.63 and a fifty-two week high of $371.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

