Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,003,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 782,311 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $736,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DFS opened at $118.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.00. The company has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $81.27 and a 52-week high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 17.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 11.96%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DFS. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.94.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

