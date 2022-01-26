GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. Buys 70,002 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,039,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,002 shares during the quarter. Genpact comprises approximately 6.4% of GFI Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $49,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort L.P. boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 17,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 9,677.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 788,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,478,000 after purchasing an additional 780,775 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 199,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,181 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in Genpact by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 188,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,940,000 after acquiring an additional 80,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Genpact in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $342,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.79. 10,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,055. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.36. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $38.28 and a 52-week high of $54.03.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Genpact news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $253,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $792,888.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on G. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Genpact in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genpact currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

