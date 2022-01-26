GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. Sells 1,007 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. MSCI accounts for about 9.5% of GFI Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. owned about 0.15% of MSCI worth $74,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 131.8% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 59.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the third quarter worth about $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the third quarter worth about $51,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MSCI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $608.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $651.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.57.

In other news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.60, for a total value of $1,646,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,661,632 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSCI traded up $15.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $508.83. 8,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,597. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $380.00 and a 12 month high of $679.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $593.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $612.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a PE ratio of 60.95 and a beta of 0.96.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.62 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 199.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

