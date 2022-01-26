GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,812 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ballast Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 8,186 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 669,811 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,310,000 after purchasing an additional 51,199 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 73,418 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 23,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Harvest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DIS traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,952,891. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $129.26 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.96.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

