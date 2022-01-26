GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $6.41 Million Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,264 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $6,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,393,373 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,215,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,007 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,186,407 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $332,518,000 after purchasing an additional 118,464 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,855,132 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $332,908,000 after purchasing an additional 34,623 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,225,036 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $232,717,000 after purchasing an additional 140,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,217,383 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $258,546,000 after purchasing an additional 227,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.55. 10,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,259. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.54. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.64 and a 12 month high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $860.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.50 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AKAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.75.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $624,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 6,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $678,779.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,894,557 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

