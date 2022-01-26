GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,529 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 42.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

ORCL traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $81.63. The company had a trading volume of 218,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,863,146. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.21 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 10th. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.96.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

