GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 94 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,996 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Target makes up 1.3% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $16,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,430,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,419 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $278,695,000. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,262,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Target by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,414,691,000 after buying an additional 637,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Target by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,101,878 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $480,847,000 after buying an additional 536,364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. Truist Financial started coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.65.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $1.26 on Wednesday, hitting $215.94. 84,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,363,515. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $166.82 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $232.83 and a 200 day moving average of $244.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $103.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.