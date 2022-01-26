Glitch Trading 8.1% Lower This Week (GLCH)

Glitch (CURRENCY:GLCH) traded up 36.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 26th. Over the last seven days, Glitch has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. Glitch has a market capitalization of $40.03 million and $2.56 million worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Glitch coin can now be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00001317 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00050196 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,628.13 or 0.06855699 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00055366 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,174.66 or 0.99581787 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00050296 BTC.

Glitch Coin Profile

Glitch launched on December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 79,282,952 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

