Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.67

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.67 and last traded at $13.79, with a volume of 5934 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -50.53, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.29.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.39). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 0.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.31%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is -571.41%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pensionfund Sabic increased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 35.4% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 76,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 132.3% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 78,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 44,937 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,077,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,926,000 after acquiring an additional 762,490 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 6.5% during the third quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 146,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 23.1% during the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL)

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

