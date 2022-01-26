GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,966,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,589 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.16% of GMS worth $305,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GMS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in GMS by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,074,000 after purchasing an additional 857,486 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in GMS by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,931,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,001,000 after purchasing an additional 458,110 shares during the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GMS by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 4,963,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,964,000 after purchasing an additional 414,950 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GMS by 167.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 152,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 95,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in GMS by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 332,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,993,000 after purchasing an additional 77,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 56,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $3,322,393.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 8,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $486,122.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,352 shares of company stock worth $4,258,262. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $50.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.14. GMS Inc. has a one year low of $28.19 and a one year high of $61.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 2.01.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.40. GMS had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of GMS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of GMS from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of GMS from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.29.

GMS Profile

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

