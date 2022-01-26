Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 14.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 161,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 27,260 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $77,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,324,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,585,728,000 after buying an additional 54,153 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 31.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,228,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $572,861,000 after buying an additional 291,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $331,684,000 after buying an additional 17,266 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 65.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 608,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,627,000 after buying an additional 240,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 21.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 589,699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $275,088,000 after buying an additional 105,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $436.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.54. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $319.71 and a one year high of $567.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $518.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $506.68.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DPZ shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $582.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $625.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Stephens cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $541.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $512.92.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

