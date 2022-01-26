Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 11.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,512,275 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 186,142 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $71,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PDCE. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in PDC Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,575 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 58,612 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 115,601 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,036 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $226,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $56,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,486,144. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PDC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

NASDAQ PDCE opened at $57.14 on Wednesday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.53 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.37 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.59.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. PDC Energy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The firm had revenue of $704.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.07%.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

