Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,444,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 327,999 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $80,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UCBI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,587,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,905,000 after acquiring an additional 304,760 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,646,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,856,000 after acquiring an additional 36,515 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,453,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,552,000 after acquiring an additional 407,848 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,554,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,764,000 after acquiring an additional 140,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,429,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,919,000 after acquiring an additional 96,829 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $363,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UCBI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on United Community Banks from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of UCBI opened at $35.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.62 and a 12 month high of $39.32.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 36.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

United Community Banks Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.