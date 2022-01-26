Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $73.74 Million Stock Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 17.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,938,409 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 399,912 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $73,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MTDR. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 49,366.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,112,235 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,349,000 after buying an additional 2,107,965 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 335.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 499,405 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,984,000 after buying an additional 711,708 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 56.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,493,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,784,000 after buying an additional 541,688 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 77.2% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 886,546 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,724,000 after buying an additional 386,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 127.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 560,270 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,175,000 after buying an additional 313,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Matador Resources news, CAO Robert T. Macalik acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Reynald Baribault acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 7,230 shares of company stock worth $264,226 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MTDR opened at $44.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $14.72 and a 1 year high of $47.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 4.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.66.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $461.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 144.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

MTDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Matador Resources from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

