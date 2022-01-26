Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,393,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,742 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $70,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 192.9% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,966,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,564,000 after buying an additional 1,295,227 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 3,775.6% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 659,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,443,000 after buying an additional 642,602 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 165.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 552,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,832,000 after buying an additional 344,388 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the second quarter worth approximately $21,116,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the second quarter worth approximately $13,412,000. 47.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $57.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion and a PE ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.95 and a 200 day moving average of $50.38. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.34 and a 52 week high of $64.94.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $12.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.20 by $2.96. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 269.24% and a net margin of 38.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 37.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 18.4%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.51%.

ZIM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

